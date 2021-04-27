IRVING, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Irving police are asking for the public’s help in location a missing woman who was last seen walking near a small lake in the La Vallita neighborhood early Tuesday morning, April 27.

Police say 38-year-old Lashun Massey left for her walk between 5:30 a.m. and 7:00 a.m. She was seen wearing a black hoodie and checkered pajama pants.

When she didn’t return home, her husband reported her missing around 7:30 a.m. and said her purse, keys and two elementary school-aged children were still at home.

Witnesses later reported seeing her walking on the edge of lake Lago de Claire.

“They had asked her if she was okay and she said she was so they carried about their business,” firefighter Robert Keeker said.

“After that, they said they saw her exit the water and then we later received a tip someone else had seen her walking in the water again a couple hours later.”

Because of those witness reports, crews from the Irving and Lewisville Fire Departments started searching the lake Tuesday morning.

However, since the water was close to 90 feet deep, they had to bring in Texas Parks and Wildlife who didn’t find anything.

“Lashun is the smartest woman I have ever met for our age and this is not something she would do,” Kelly Andrews said.

The two have been friends since kindergarten.

“She was top of our class,” she said. “I’m just mesmerized by her accomplishments and how much she has achieved in life.”

Massey has a Ph.D in civil engineering and is an engineer, small business owner and author.

She’s also getting ready to represent the city of Dallas to compete for the title of Mrs. Texas America starting Thursday, April 29.

“She had this pageant, you know she had to get through the competition and see where this took her,” Andrews said.

“I couldn’t imagine what could have happened,” Massey’s neighbor,

Manish Ghelani said. “She’s a very popular woman.”

As Massey’s loved ones and neighbors look for her, Irving police are asking anyone who may have seen her to call their non=-emergency number, (972) 273-1010.