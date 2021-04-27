ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The Arlington Fire Department offered anyone 18 years old and older the opportunity to get the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine on Tuesday, April 27.

It was the first time people could get the shot since the CDC lifted the pause late last week after several reports of rare but serious blood clots.

Sixteen women reported clots and three of them died out of nearly 7-million people who had gotten the vaccine.

At least 150 people came to the clinic on Tuesday.

“There’s so minute amount of people impacted,” said Arlington resident Christine Moriardy. “The Moderna and the Pfizer both have high auto immune deficiency additional issues were Johnson and Johnson, I’ve never heard nothing about that.”

She said the biggest perk was not needing an appointment.

“Because we were having trouble getting them online and by then, by the time you get the paperwork filled out, and everything that they want, the appointments are gone,” Moriardy told said.

Ultimately, Arlington Fire Lieutenant Richard Fegan said he hopes vaccination opportunities like these will continue increasing the health and safety for Texans.

“We’d Love for the community to get back and return to a sense of normalcy,” said Fegan. “We’d Love to see everybody not only feel but be protected.”