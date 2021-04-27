BRECKENRIDGE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A West Texas man died after being attacked by bees while he was mowing his lawn.
The Breckenridge Fire Department, near Abilene, said a massive hive was hidden inside a tree.
Firefighters believe noise from the lawnmower sparked the attack.
The 70-year-old man ran inside and the bees were right behind him.
They stung his wife.
One of the firefighters who rushed to the scene, took off his gear and put it on the man’s wife to protect her.
The husband died of cardiac arrest.
His wife is recovering.
Bee keepers removed about 60,000 bees from the tree.