HOUSTON (CBSDFW.COM) – President Joe Biden announced Tuesday, April 27, he will nominate several people to serve in national security positions, including Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, who’s being named nominee for Director of Immigration and Customs Enforcement, Department of Homeland Security.
Gonzalez, a lifelong Houstonian, was elected Harris County Sheriff on Nov. 8, 2016.
Voters elected Gonzalez to a second term in 2020 when he earned the highest vote total of any candidate on the countywide ballot.
The Harris County Sheriff's Office is the largest Sheriff Office in the State of Texas, and the third-largest nationally.
Gonzalez leads upwards of 5,000 employees to protect the county’s 4.5 million residents.
Gonzalez began his law enforcement career as a civilian employee in the Houston Police Department, where he later became a police officer and rose to the rank of sergeant. He served on the elite hostage negotiation team and was assigned to the Homicide Division as an investigator.
After serving 18 years with the Houston Police Department, Gonzalez retired in 2009 to serve three terms on the Houston City Council representing District H. He was elected by his peers in 2010 to serve as Vice Mayor Pro-Tem and was appointed Mayor Pro-Tem in 2012 by then-Mayor Annise Parker.
Gonzalez holds a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from the University of Houston Downtown, and a master’s degree from the University of St. Thomas.