HOUSTON (CBSDFW.COM) – Drivers on a southeast Texas bridge caught a glimpse of something you don’t normally see on a highway. Crews on Wednesday worked to wrangle an alligator that appeared to be causing traffic issues.
The situation happened on Highway 146 on the Fred Hartman Bridge that connects Baytown and La Porte, just east of Houston.READ MORE: Texas Leaders Announce Release Of $11.2B In Federal Funding For Public Schools
KTRK-TV reported that Harris County deputies, Baytown police and animal control worked to remove the 8-foot-long animal that was on the shoulder of the highway.READ MORE: Marvin Scott's In-Custody Death At Collin County Jail Ruled 'Homicide' By Medical Examiner
It took some work to remove the alligator as it became uncooperative. Eventually, it was brought under control and loaded onto a vehicle.MORE NEWS: 3 Juveniles Charged With Murder Of 15-Year-Old Girl In Mesquite
The animal was released on a grassy bank, where it went into the waters of the bay.