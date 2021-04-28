DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Two men are shot, one dies from his injuries, and Dallas police are searching for the person/persons responsible.
It was just before 12:30 a.m. when Dallas officers responded to a shooting call in the 2600 block of Meyers Street.READ MORE: U.S. Launches Operation Targeting Migrant-Smuggling Gangs
When police got to the scene they learned the two victims had already been taken to an area hospital. It was there that one victim died from his injuries.
At last check the second victim remained hospitalized, and was stable.READ MORE: Search Is On For Missing Irving Mom Lashun Massey
Investigators say there have been no suspects identified or apprehended. Officials are still trying to determine the motive and circumstances surrounding the murder.
The name of the deceased victim will be released after it is confirmed with the Dallas County Medical Examiner’s office and the next of kin has been notified.MORE NEWS: Parkland Hospital System Tackling COVID-19 Vaccine Hesitancy In Minority Communities
Anyone with information about the shooting or the person/persons responsible is asked to contact Dallas Homicide Detective Abel Lopez at 214-671-3676 or by sending Det. Lopez an email. The case number is 073262-2021.