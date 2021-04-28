DENTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A domestic disturbance on I-35E near McCormick Street resulted in one woman dead and a man charged with her murder Wednesday afternoon, April 28.

A caller reported seeing a man physically force woman who appeared to be covered in blood, into a vehicle.

Officers responded to the area and found the woman, identified Thursday, April 29, as 19-year-old Cassity Danae Hinojosa.

She had been shot and was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

She later died at the hospital.

Witnesses reported seeing the man drive off.

Officers and Denton PD’s K-9 searched the area for the suspect.

Officers located a resident in the nearby area and determined that they had encountered an individual matching the suspect description.

Unaware he had been involved in a shooting, the resident had arranged for the suspect to travel to Dallas by way of Uber.

With this information Denton PD officers were able to track the suspect in real-time to Dallas. Dallas PD was contacted and made aware of the situation.

Once the Uber reached its destination, the male was swiftly apprehended by Dallas PD.

The suspect has since been identified as 22-year-old Simeon Bonilla.

Police took Bonilla back to Denton and arrested him for murder.

The warrant was signed by a Judge, and Bonilla remains in the City of Denton Jail with a $500,000 bond.

“We are thankful our officers acted quickly in this situation and were able to track the suspect even after he left the City limits. Additionally, we are grateful for our partnerships with the community and with Dallas PD, who directly contributed to this arrest. Our hearts go out to the family of the victim, who is not being identified at this time,” Denton Police said in a news release late Wednesday night.