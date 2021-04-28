IRVING, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – It’s been nearly 36 hours since 38-year-old Lashun Massey was last seen in Irving after neighbors said they saw her walking around Lago De Claire on Tuesday morning, April 27.

Massey went missing around 7:00 a.m. after taking her daily walk.

Texas Park and Wildlife along with the Irving Police Department have been searching and monitoring the area but still no signs of the mother-of-two.

“She knows how much I love her and how much I cherish her,” Jeff Massey, Lashun’s husband told CBS 11. “She’s my world and she’s going to come home.”

Massey said for the last two years his wife has taken a walk around 7:00 a.m. each day by the lake and checks in, but said when he did not hear from her he got worried.

“So at about 7:15, I got a little nervous and I texted her. I gave her a call and she didn’t answer so at the time I found our security guard down here and said that they had seen her or somebody over in the canal,” said Massey.

When they went to check out the area, no one was there.

By 7:30 a.m., Massey said he called 911.

Neighbor say it’s unlike the pageant queen to suddenly vanish.

“I mean, my fear is that something bad happened to her. I don’t think there was just some sort of accident that happened,” Lashun’s neighbor Elizabeth Rychlinski shared. “It’s scary and there’s been talk about something happening maybe in the water and we all walk around this often.”

Massey’s family arrived from Arkansas to join in the search.

“I don’t believe she’s in the water,” her father, Frank King said. “I just don’t believe it.”

They said she has too much going for her to ever walk away and not come back.

“Lashun was always the one who stood out and the smartest,” her brother, Frank King Jr. said.

She has a Ph.D in civil engineering, is a small business owner, author and reigning Mrs. Dallas. She was preparing for the upcoming Mrs. Texas pageant.

“We’re all concerned,” another neighbor who did not give their name said. “We all want to help.”

Massey’s neighbors are checking their surveillance video and in the days to come will be be posting signs with her picture on trees near the lake, hoping someone will recognize her.

“We ask and command that she be returned whole, healthy,” another neighbor said.

Wednesday night they shared a prayer with Massey’s family.

Massey says he doesn’t believe his wife is in the lake, rather someone has done something.

Irving Police are asking anyone who may have seen her to call their non-emergency number: (972) 273-1010.

Erin Jones contributed to this report.