FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – During his address to a Joint Session of Congress Wednesday night, April 28, President Biden will discuss his $1.8 trillion American Families Plan.

It would provide universal pre-k for 3 and 4-year-old children, free community college for two years, and offer paid leave for up to 12 weeks and up to $4,000 per month.

The legislation would also extend tax cuts for lower and middle income workers.

The Biden administration says it will be paid for by raising the highest income tax rate and capital gains to 39.6 percent.

A University of North Texas sociology professor, Dr. William Scarborough, said the pandemic left many women at home watching their children, and dropping out of the workforce. “We can see investments in that type of care infrastructure, Head Start, childcare subsidies, pre-k is going to pay dividends in a quicker and more stable recovery. The main reason for that is because it allows families to get back to work.”

Scarborough also said he believes paid leave will help keep mothers in the work force.

“When they don’t have to make the decision between leaving work all together in order to provide care or being able to sustain themselves and return to work.”

On Wednesday, Republican Congresswoman Beth Van Duyne of Irving criticized the plan.

“It is a complete government, federal government takeover of our lives down to every single aspect. With money being no objects, again, it’s just continuing to raise taxes upon taxes.”

Democratic Congressman Marc Veasey of Fort Worth supports the proposal.

On Tuesday, he said, “I’m actually concerned now, with the plight of the American worker, and the fact that so many people, you know, can’t get ahead, and this was before COVID.”

