DENTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Denton Police say a likely shooting suspect is in Dallas Police custody.
Police said the shooting happened on the interstate Wednesday afternoon, April 28, in the area of I-35E and McCormick Street.
A woman was shot and rushed to a local hospital.
She is in critical condition.
Denton Police said they found out a person matching the suspect description had left Denton in a ride share vehicle.
The destination was Dallas, and Denton Police actively tracked this vehicle as it traveled toward Dallas.
He has been detained by Dallas Police.
It’s not yet clear if or how the suspect and victim knew each other or what led up to the shooting.