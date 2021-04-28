MISSION, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton will discuss the current situation at the border today.

Paxton will meet with law enforcement and follow up with a press conference in the city of Mission, Texas, according to a news release.

Lavaca County Sheriff Micah Harmon, Refugio County Sheriff Pinky Gonzalez and Jackson County Sheriff A.J. Louderback will join him.

Paxton is again suing the Biden Administration for actions he alleges are helping the spread of coronavirus at the U.S.- Mexico border by allowing illegal aliens to gather in congregate care settings.

In a statement, Paxton said the action “creates an undeniable crisis on our southern border.”

“This reckless policy change stifles the reopening of the Texas economy at a time when businesses need it the most and when our children need to get back to in-person learning as soon as possible,” Paxton said. “Law and order must be immediately upheld and enforced to ensure the safety of our communities and the reopening of the strongest economy of the country.”

In the 34 page complaint, Paxton argues the administration is violating its own CDC rules.

“Instead of using the CDC’s authority to prevent the introduction of covered aliens into the United States during a pandemic, defendants have chosen to take courses of action that have resulted in the release of tens of thousands of aliens into Texas and the United States. Absent this court’s intervention, such releases will continue for the foreseeable future,” the lawsuit reads.

Paxton also argues the current administration is violating the Immigration and Nationality Act, Public Health Service Act of 1944 and the Administrative Procedure Act.

The Immigration and Nationality Act requires the detention of arriving migrants who might transmit diseases of public health significance. Paxton is asking a federal court to require the administration to expel migrants to Mexico under the Trump-era Title 42 rule.

“More Texans will be exposed to COVID-19, more Texans will contract COVID-19, more Texans will die from COVID-19, and Texas will incur significant costs in terms of health care and law enforcement resources,” the lawsuit reads.

In response, a spokesperson for The White House told CBS 11 News that it reaffirms its commitment to charting a different path than the prior administration on unaccompanied minors.