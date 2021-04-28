DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM/AP) – Texas has topped 50,000 COVID-19 deaths during the 14-month pandemic, university researchers reported Wednesday, April 28.
Johns Hopkins University researchers placed the Texas COVID-19 death toll at 50,037 Wednesday, out of 3,092,597 cases.
That toll is the nation’s third-highest.
But researchers say the rolling two-week average of new cases continues to decline, with a 480-case decrease in the average number of daily cases as of Wednesday.
That is a 13% decrease.
The number of vaccinated Texans continues to rise.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that almost 38% of the Texas population has received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and 26% were fully vaccinated.
