GALVESTON (CBSDFW.COM/CNN) — A major port in Texas is ready to help the cruise industry rebound and hit the high seas again.
Trustees with the Port of Galveston are considering a resolution that would ask the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to resume cruising as soon as possible.
Since the CDC stopped all cruises because of the COVID-19 pandemic the lots near the port are not bringing in money, but owners of those lots still have to pay.
Two Carnival cruise ships will return to the port this weekend.
Officials say they hope this is a step in the right direction.
“Their intentions are to stay here, crew up, do some work on the ships,” explained Port of Galveston CEO Rodger Rees. “So they’ll be here when its time to start cruising, and we’re hoping that that’s quickly.”
The Port of Galveston says any further delay could impact its new terminal. In fact, it may have already… Royal Caribbean was set to open the terminal next fall but now that timing could be off by a year.
