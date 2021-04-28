(CBSDFW.COM) – There is a Tornado Watch currently in effect for counties west and southwest of the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex, which has a chance of seeing severe weather Wednesday evening.
The Tornado Watch is expected to be in effect until 9 p.m. Wednesday for those western counties like Parker and Wise.
READ MORE: Texas Bill For Permanent Alcohol To-Go Heads To Governor's Desk
For the North Texas area, the threat exists for large hail, flooding, strong winds and possible tornadoes. Flooding is one of the biggest threats as a Flash Flood Watch is in effect until 10 a.m. Thursday.
The Flash Flood Watch includes the DFW Metroplex.