By CBSDFW.com Staff
Filed Under:DFW News, DFW Weather, North Texas, severe weather

(CBSDFW.COM) – There is a Tornado Watch currently in effect for counties west and southwest of the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex, which has a chance of seeing severe weather Wednesday evening.

The Tornado Watch is expected to be in effect until 9 p.m. Wednesday for those western counties like Parker and Wise.

For the North Texas area, the threat exists for large hail, flooding, strong winds and possible tornadoes. Flooding is one of the biggest threats as a Flash Flood Watch is in effect until 10 a.m. Thursday.

The Flash Flood Watch includes the DFW Metroplex.

