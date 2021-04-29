MESQUITE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A 16-year-old suspect has been charged in the death of a Mesquite police K-9 during a foot chase earlier this week.
Police said Thursday a necropsy on the department's K-9 Kozmo revealed trauma from an assault. The suspect was charged with interference with a police service animal causing injury or death, which is a second-degree felony.
The incident started at around 2:40 a.m. Monday when Mesquite police were asked to help officers in Balch Springs with a chase involving aggravated robbery suspects, police said.
The suspects' vehicle was disabled by spike stripes, which led to the suspects fleeing on foot into a wooded area near IH 625 and Bruton Road.
Mesquite police said it used K-9 Kozmo to track the suspects, who were eventually found and arrested. However, K-9 Kozmo was later found dead after officers had to search for the dog.
"Kozmo was an amazing and loyal dog who gave his life in the performance of his duties. We ask everyone to keep all of our officers in their thoughts and prayers as we deal with this loss," police said in a statement.
Further details on the suspects were not immediately released.