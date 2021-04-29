FRISCO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The Dallas Cowboys needed help on defense and they got it in the form of Penn State linebacker Micah Parsons on Thursday night, April 29.

The Cowboys traded their 10th pick of the draft two NFC East rival Philadelphia after two cornerbacks, Jaycee Horn and Patrick Surtain II, were picked 8th and 9th.

The Cowboys received the Eagles’ 12th pick and used it on Parsons, along with a third-round pick.

CBS 11 Sports’ Keith Russell tweeted I hate to sound like I knew it but something told me @MicahhParsons11 was too talented to pass up. Any issues he had @PennStateFball you hope can be corrected @dallascowboys got a player (sic) maker.”

