DALLAS — Mayor Eric Johnson on Thursday, April 29, announced the creation of the Mayor’s Neighborhood Vaccine Initiative, a partnership with private providers to distribute COVID-19 vaccines at neighborhood pop-up events.

The initiative is separate from City efforts, which Mayor Johnson oversees as the state-designated Emergency Management Director. The City is also exploring more neighborhood-based strategies to distribute its vaccines. And earlier this week, the City announced it no longer requires appointments at its vaccination hub at The Potter’s House.

Mayor Johnson and the Caring Foundation of Texas, through its Care Van program, will co-host three vaccination events in the coming days. The first will be Friday at Bishop Arts Theatre Center in North Oak Cliff. The second will be Saturday at LG Pinkston High School in West Dallas. And the third event is scheduled for Tuesday at Jubilee Park Community Center in South Dallas.

“It has never been easier to get a COVID-19 vaccine in Dallas,” Mayor Johnson said. “But we are still working hard to eliminate all remaining barriers to receiving these lifesaving vaccines.

“I encourage all Dallas residents to get vaccinated as soon as they can. The pandemic is not over yet, but if enough people get these safe and highly effective vaccines, we can achieve community immunity and truly get back to normalcy.”

Mayor Johnson and the Caring Foundation of Texas previously partnered to co-host a vaccination clinic at South Oak Cliff High School.

The Bishop Arts Theatre event will begin at 10 a.m. Friday. The theatre is located at 215 S Tyler St, Dallas, TX 75208. To preregister, visit http://app.blockitnow.com/consumer/carevan/npi/4302021.

“Bishop Arts Theatre Center has always been more than a traditional theatre,” said Teresa Coleman Wash, the executive artistic director of the Bishop Arts Theatre. “We are a neighborhood resource, and in this moment that feels like a strength.”

The LG Pinkston event is scheduled for 10 a.m. Saturday. The high school is located at 2200 Dennison St, Dallas, TX 75212. To preregister, visit http://app.blockitnow.com/consumer/carevan/npi/5012021

“We are thrilled to partner with Mayor Johnson to help vaccinate people near his old neighborhood in West Dallas,” said Marlon Brooks, LG Pinkston’s principal. “Our community is ready to do our part to help end the COVID-19 pandemic.”

The Jubilee Park clinic will begin at 1 p.m. Tuesday. The Jubilee Park Community Center is located at 907 Bank St, Dallas, TX 75223. To preregister, visit http://app.blockitnow.com/consumer/carevan/npi/5042021

“Jubilee is thrilled to be able to provide vaccines for our neighbors in Southeast Dallas,” Marissa Castro Mikoy, president and CEO of Jubilee Park and Community Center. “We know that transportation and trust are often two of the biggest barriers to accessing essential resources. We exist to be a convener and a hub for resources, meeting our neighbors where they are.”