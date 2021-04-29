DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Police in Dallas are continuing to search for a suspect in the murder of Jermaine Thomas, 38, who also identified as Tiffany, at a car wash last weekend.
Thomas was found shot to death at around 1:45 a.m. at 7171 American Way in the Redbird area after an officer was flagged down by a passerby, police said.
Witnesses told investigators they heard gunshots in the area at around midnight.
No arrests have been made and a motive is also unknown at this time. According to police, the victim's family said Thomas does not identify as transgender.
Anyone who may have information is asked to call police at 469.475.6004. Crime Stoppers is also offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest and indictment, and they can be reached at 214.373.8477.