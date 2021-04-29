GRAPEVINE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Grapevine police are asking for the public’s help providing photos or information about the day a 4-year-old girl was found with serious head trauma at the Great Wolf Lodge waterpark.
The child’s father found her injured at the bottom of the interactive tree house on April 10, between 1:30 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. Investigators would like to see any photos or video that people may have taken during that time frame, in order to fully investigate the incident.
Both the child’s family and Great Wolf Lodge are cooperating fully with the investigation, and neither are accused of wrongdoing.
Anyone with photos or videos from that afternoon inside the Great Wolf Lodge indoor waterpark area, or anyone who may have witnessed the injury occur, is asked to call detectives during regular business hours at: 817.410.3200 or email cidmail@grapevinetexas.gov. Information can also be called in after hours to our non-emergency dispatch line at: 817.410.8127.