FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Real estate experts agree a home seller can save a lot of money in this hot housing market selling their own home by themselves, but only if they know what they are doing.

Many folks are considering selling their own homes in DFW and they’re wondering if they’ll sell by owner or use a realtor.

“A lot of people are doing for sale by owner because they want to save on the expenses, but they are really not getting professional advice,” said Scott Jackson from the Jackson Sells Team under the Compass brand in Dallas.

For starters, Jackson says the contract forms in Texas all changed in April 1.

That makes the look and feel of the paperwork different than before. Something an unaware seller might bungle.

That’s just the beginning of a long list of issues a seller might have if they don’t know what to do.

“We’ve got inspections, repairs, insurance and something that has come up on our area is you know properties that have been federally declared disaster areas,” said Jackson. “What does that mean what kind of inspections do we need to do to get that across the finish line, and I just think the buyer and the seller aren’t going to be prepared to answer those questions.”

While Jackson’s obvious advice is to hire a realtor he agrees the allure of saving on realtor fees by selling on your own is hard to ignore.

For those thinking of going at it alone he says there are a few tips he would offer.

He says first, hire an attorney that could handle the paperwork process of selling a home.

He also advices vetting your buyer and making sure they can perform on their end once in a negotiation.

Lastly, he says if a private seller has any questions about their buyers finances feel free to pick up the phone and speak to the lender directly.

“It’s just being aware this is one of the most expensive investments that someone is going to handle and do they really want to go it alone in this competitive market,” said Jackson.