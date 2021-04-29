NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — It’s not much, but it adds up. According to AAA Texas, the statewide gas price average is $2.58 for a gallon of regular unleaded. That price is one cent less than on this day last week and is $1.07 more per gallon compared to this day last year.

Of the major metropolitan areas surveyed in Texas, drivers in El Paso are paying the most on average at $2.89 while drivers in San Antonio are paying the least at $2.40 per gallon.

Drivers pulling up to the pump in Dallas are paying an average $2.58 for a gallon of regular unleaded. The average price is the same for those filling up in Arlington and Fort Worth.

The national average price for a gallon of regular unleaded is $2.89, which is one cent more when compared to this day last week and $1.12 more than the price per gallon at this same time last year.

“Texas drivers are seeing some stability at the pump when compared to last week,” said AAA Texas spokesperson Daniel Armbruster. “However, market forecasts still suggest that prices will likely rise as we head into the summer driving season, but by how much remains to be seen.”

According to the latest data from the Energy Information Administration, demand for U.S. gasoline dropped back below nine million barrels per day, which was a decline of 2% week-to-week. Crude oil prices have also been on the rise, sitting at $65 per barrel for West Texas Intermediate, Thursday morning.