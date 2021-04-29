FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Police in Fort Worth are asking for the public’s help identifying a suspect they’ve dubbed “Man Bun Guy.”
This suspect shot at a victim after being involved in a minor car accident on April 27. The accident occurred at 3300 Westport Parkway.
He allegedly shot at a victim after being involved in a minor car accident on April 27.
The crash happened at 3300 Westport Parkway.
Police said “Man Bun Guy” was driving a white Nissan Altima with front-end damage.
Anyone who recognizes him is asked to please call 817.392.3193.
DPS Dive Team Finds Body In Irving Lake Where Missing Wife, Mother Lashun Massey Was Last Seen