By CBSDFW.com Staff
FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Police in Fort Worth are asking for the public’s help identifying a suspect they’ve dubbed “Man Bun Guy.”

He allegedly shot at a victim after being involved in a minor car accident on April 27.

The crash happened at 3300 Westport Parkway.

Police said “Man Bun Guy” was driving a white Nissan Altima with front-end damage.

Anyone who recognizes him is asked to please call 817.392.3193.

 

