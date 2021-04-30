HOUSTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Police in Houston say more than 90 people were found inside a home while officers were responding to a reported kidnapping Friday.
Police say they found the dozens of people in the 12000 block of Chessington Drive in the southwestern area of the city. Investigators are looking into the incident as a possible human smuggling case.
HPD Commanders and PIO at 12200 Chessington Drive after dozens of persons found inside a residence. Incident initially reported as a kidnapping and may possibly involve human smuggling. Media briefing expected in about an hour. #HouNews pic.twitter.com/uNyKoYy00n
— Houston Police (@houstonpolice) April 30, 2021
Further details were not released as police are expected to give an update later in the afternoon.