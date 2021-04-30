WEATHERRAIN IN NORTH TEXAS | Alerts | Radar | Forecast | Weather App
By CBSDFW.com Staff
HOUSTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Police in Houston say more than 90 people were found inside a home while officers were responding to a reported kidnapping Friday.

Police say they found the dozens of people in the 12000 block of Chessington Drive in the southwestern area of the city. Investigators are looking into the incident as a possible human smuggling case.

Further details were not released as police are expected to give an update later in the afternoon.

