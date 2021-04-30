FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) — Hold on to your trunks — the local Martin House Brewing Company is releasing a wild new beer. The brew is called “Elephant Springs” and it honors the Fort Worth Zoo’s newest $32 million habitat.
The habitat is triple the space of the old one, giving the zoo’s three-generation herd more room to roam around. It also includes a 400,000 gallon river for them to relax in.
As for the beer, the one-of-a-kind Elephant Springs 5.2% – Blueberry Saison launches May 1. The blend is their original saison River House with blueberries added.
Singles and for-packs of the beer will be available at the brewery.