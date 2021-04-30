WEATHERRAIN IN NORTH TEXAS | Alerts | Radar | Forecast | Weather App
CBSN Dallas - Ft. WorthWatch Now
By CBSDFW.com Staff
Filed Under:Beer, Blueberry Saison, DFW News, Elephant Springs beer, Fort Worth Zoo, Martin House Brewing Company

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) — Hold on to your trunks — the local Martin House Brewing Company is releasing a wild new beer. The brew is called “Elephant Springs” and it honors the Fort Worth Zoo’s newest $32 million habitat.

The habitat is triple the space of the old one, giving the zoo’s three-generation herd more room to roam around. It also includes a 400,000 gallon river for them to relax in.

(credit: Martin House Brewing Company)

As for the beer, the one-of-a-kind Elephant Springs 5.2% – Blueberry Saison launches May 1. The blend is their original saison River House with blueberries added.

Singles and for-packs of the beer will be available at the brewery.

CBSDFW.com Staff