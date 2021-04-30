FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Police in Fort Worth are asking for the public’s help identifying a burglary suspect who forced his way into a home and maced the family pet before stealing property.
It happened on April 8 at a home in the 7000 block of Los Padres Trail.
The man left the scene on a green mountain bike and was seen carrying a small blue bag.
Anyone who recognizes him is asked to call 817-392-3148.