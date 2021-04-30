WEATHERRAIN IN NORTH TEXAS | Alerts | Radar | Forecast | Weather App
CBSN Dallas - Ft. WorthWatch Now
By CBSDFW.com Staff
Filed Under:Crime, DFW News, Fort Worth, theft

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Police in Fort Worth are asking for the public’s help identifying a burglary suspect who forced his way into a home and maced the family pet before stealing property.

You’re encouraged to call 817-392-3148 if you recognize this man. (credit: Fort Worth Police Dept.)

It happened on April 8 at a home in the 7000 block of Los Padres Trail.

READ MORE: Hundreds Of Animals Rescued From $500,000 Cockfighting Operation In Grand Prairie

The man left the scene on a green mountain bike and was seen carrying a small blue bag.

READ MORE: 'Constantly Pressured', Texas Nurse Michelle Fuentes Says Refusal Of COVID Vaccine Led To Termination

Anyone who recognizes him is asked to call 817-392-3148.

MORE NEWS: As Oil & Gas Industry Struggles, Texas-Based Exxon Posts $2.7B Quarterly Profit

 

CBSDFW.com Staff