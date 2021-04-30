DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas Police Chief Eddie Garcia is accusing two sitting city council members of using his photo in a way that violates the city’s code of ethics.

That’s after the city council members circulated campaign ads that the chief and some officers claim violates ethics rules.

One of the ads creating controversy shows incumbent council member Omar Narvaez posing with Chief Garcia in uniform giving a thumbs up.

In another campaign ad, incumbent Adam Bazaldua also posted a photo with himself and Chief Garcia.

Neither ad specifically mentions an endorsement, but city ethics rules prohibit appointed city officials from engaging in political activity on behalf of others.

To the Dallas Police Association President Mike Mata, the ads look like the District 6 and 7 council members are implying the chief supports their re-election campaigns.

“It’s very clear in our code of ethics that it’s improper, so I think it’s an unbelievably poor choice to even attempt to do it in a political mailer and that’s why I think it’s a desperate act by a desperate politician,” said Mata.

Bazaldua defends his ad telling CBS 11 his ad did not violate any rules.

But Chief Garcia disagrees, telling CBS 11 in a statement, “In my role as Chief, it not only violates our Code of Ethics but it lessens the confidence in my role, that the job of Chief of Police is apolitical. Therefore, I do not, and ultimately cannot endorse any candidate. Had I known that my likeness in uniform or title would be used for campaign purposes, I would have respectfully requested candidates from refraining from this practice prior to these incidents.”

Dallas Fire-Rescue also put out a statement Friday, April 30, regarding the use of the fire chief’s image in political ads.

The statement did not say what candidates did so.