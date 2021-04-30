GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Hundreds of animals were rescued from a major cockfighting operation in Grand Prairie earlier this week, police said.
Police said they executed a search warrant on Tuesday, April 27, in the 1400 block of Corral Road and found about 300 adult roosters, hens and chicks that were believed to have been bred to fight.
The animals were seized with the help of Grand Prairie Animal Services and the non-profit Animal Investigation and Rescue.
Police said they seized gaffs and knives that are “commonly attached to roosters during cockfights.”
"Detectives also discovered cash, numerous medications, supplements, syringes, and other implements used to alter roosters into fighting birds," police said in a news release.
Police said they believe they disrupted an estimated $500,000 operation.