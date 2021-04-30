ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Texas Republican congressional candidate Susan Wright is seeking help from federal law enforcement the day before her special election, after some supporters said they received robocalls accusing her of being responsible for the death of her late husband, Rep. Ron Wright, Politico reported on Friday, April 30.

Ron Wright, who had been battling lung cancer since 2020 and recently contracted COVID-19, died Sunday, February 8.

Wright’s campaign reached out to the FBI and the Department of Justice on Friday after becoming aware of the robocalls.

Wright is running in the special election, along with 22 other candidates, to succeed Wright.

Wright aides say they found out about the robocalls on Friday morning, a day before Saturday’s primary.

“This is illegal, immoral, and wrong,” said Susan Wright in a statement. “There’s not a sewer too deep that some politicians won’t plumb. Imagine it: someone is attacking my late husband, the love of my life, a man who gave me such joy in life. I will not let darkness rule. I live by the light of Christ and his truth will sustain me – as it sustained me when I lost my husband.”

Matt Langston, Partner at Big Dog Strategies and Wright’s General Consultant, released the following statement: