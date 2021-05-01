ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Three people were killed in a single-vehicle crash early Saturday, May 1 in Arlington.
Arlington Police said it happened around 1:40 a.m. in the 1300 block of E. Randol Mill Road.
They said a car traveling westbound on Randol Mill lost control.
“The vehicle left the roadway, drove over a curb, and struck a tree on the north side of the road,” Arlington Police said in a news release.
Three of the four people in the car, all believed to be men, were pronounced deceased at the scene.
The driver, 26, was rushed to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Witnesses told officers the vehicle was “traveling at a high rate of speed” at the time of the crash.
Witnesses told officers the vehicle was "traveling at a high rate of speed" at the time of the crash.

Investigators have not ruled out possible impairment of the driver at the time of the crash and the incident remains under investigation.
The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office will identify the deceased once next of kin have been notified.