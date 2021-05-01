DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A child’s body was found in an apartment complex swimming pool in North Dallas on Saturday, May 1 and Dallas Police said it’s believed to be that of 8-year-old Keydall Jones.
Jones, who is autistic and non-verbal, went missing Friday morning.
He was last seen in the 13600 block of Montfort Drive, the same location where the body was found in the pool around 8:00 a.m. Saturday.
As of 1:45 p.m., Dallas Police said the victim had not yet been positively identified.
More to come.