FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Tarrant County Democratic Party Chair Deborah Peoples and former Chief of Staff for outgoing Mayor Betsy Price and the Fort Worth City Council Mattie Parker appear headed to compete in a runoff election to determine who becomes Fort Worth’s next mayor.

As of 9:15 p.m. Saturday, May 1, Peoples had 35% of the vote (15,861) and Parker had 31% (13,929).

The next closest candidate, Fort Worth City Councilman Brian Byrd, had 15% of the vote (6,540).

Mayor Price announced in January she would not seek another term in office.

She was first elected in 2011.

Mayor Price endorsed Parker in the May 1 special election.

Peoples also ran for mayor two years ago.

UT Arlington Political Science Department Chair Rebecca Deen commented on the two candidates earlier in the week.

“Ms. Peoples with her experience with the Democratic Party, she’s got a wide organization. Miss Parker has the support of a lot of city leaders and endorsements. Also, these are non-partisan elections, but I think the partisan labels are a little bit more clear in this particular election than perhaps it’s been in the past.”

The runoff election will take place on June 5.