DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The Dallas County Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed Saturday, May 1, Lashun Massey, the missing wife and mother of two, was the woman found deceased in Irving’s Lago de Claire on Thursday, April 29.

Massey was last seen around 7:30 Tuesday morning near the small lake in the Las Colinas area.

In addition to being a wife, mother, and businesswoman, Massey is also the reigning Mrs. Dallas and was scheduled to compete for the Mrs. Texas America crown this week.

On the morning Lashun Massey went missing witnesses reported seeing her walking on the edge of the lake. “They had asked her if she was okay and she said she was, so they carried about their business,” firefighter Robert Keeker said on the first day of the search. “After that, they said they saw her exit the water and then we later received a tip someone else had seen her walking in the water again a couple hours later.”

Her husband, Jeff Massey, spoke with CBS 11 on April 28 as he held out hope that she’d return safe.

“She’s my world and she’s going to come home,” he said then.

Jeff Massey said for the last two years his wife has taken a 7:00 a.m. walk by the lake and checks in, but said he became worried after he hadn’t heard from her.

“So at about 7:15 [a.m.], I got a little nervous and I texted her. I gave her a call and she didn’t answer so at the time I found our security guard down here and said that they had seen her or somebody over in the canal,” said Massey.

When they went to check out the area, no one was there.

By 7:30 a.m. Tuesday, Massey said he called 911.

Neighbor said it’s unlike the pageant queen to suddenly vanish.

When her body was recovered on Thursday, Irving Police said there were no signs of foul play.

No word yet on autopsy results.