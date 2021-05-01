PELICAN BAY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A Pelican Bay police officer shot a man who had a weapon around 11:30 p.m. Friday, April 30.
According to Interim Police Chief Jason Farris, officers were dispatched to a domestic / person with a weapon call.
At some point after officers arrived on scene, one officer shot the suspect.
He was rushed to the hospital in serious condition.
Deputies from the Tarrant County Sheriffs Office processed the scene and the Texas Rangers were called and will be investigating the incident.
The officer has been placed on routine administrative leave while the Rangers are investigating.
No other details have been released.