FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – It appears Susan Wright, widow of late U.S. Rep. Ron Wright who died in February after battling COVID-19 and lung cancer, will advance to a runoff election against either fellow Republican, State Rep. Jake Ellzey or Democrat Jana Lynne Sanchez.

As of 9:50 p.m. Saturday, May 1, they are looking like they are going to be the top three vote-getters out of 23 candidates (11 Republicans and 10 Democrats, one Independent and one Libertarian) who were on the special election ballot.

Wright has 19% of the vote (13,893), Ellzey has 14% (10,402) and Sanchez has 13% (9,816) with 94% of precincts reporting.

The top two will advance to a runoff election.

Ellzey of Ellis County, lost to Ron Wright in the Republican primary in 2018.

Susan Wright was endorsed earlier in the week by former President Donald Trump.

Sanchez, who also ran for the seat in 2018, has been endorsed by the Latino Victory Fund and Bold PAC.

The 6th Congressional District includes parts of Tarrant County along with all of Ellis and Navarro counties.

No date has been set for the runoff election.

Gov. Greg Abbott is expected announce it soon.