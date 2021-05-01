ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A young woman was killed in a crash late Friday night, April 30 in Arlington and police say it was caused by an intoxicated driver she was traveling with.

Officers responded to the crash in the 3300 block of E. Pioneer Parkway shortly before 10:30 p.m.

Arlington Police said the pickup truck the woman was a passenger in was traveling westbound on Pioneer Parkway and lost control for an unknown reason.

The pickup left the roadway and struck a tree in the median.

The impact caused the pickup to roll over.

The right front passenger, the 20-year-old woman, died at the scene.

The driver, identified as 22-year-old Cristian Vazquez, was arrested for intoxication manslaughter.

Investigators believe the driver was impaired at the time of the crash.

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office will identify the deceased once next of kin have been identified.