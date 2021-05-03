Special ElectionResults | Click Here
By CBSDFW.com Staff
FORNEY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A Dallas man died after crashing into a concrete barrier on eastbound US 80 at Pinson Road bridge around 4:45 a.m. Monday, May 3.

Preliminary information indicates the vehicle was traveling east on the highway when it struck the concrete barrier prior to the bridge.

The driver, 32-year-old Jeremy West of Dallas, was rushed to the hospital where he later died.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends of Mr. West,” the Forney Police Department said in a news release.

No other details have been released.

