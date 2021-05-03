GARLAND, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A Dallas woman is in Garland Police custody charged with murder after an argument became violent while she was visiting someone at their apartment on Saturday, May 1, police said.

Shortly before 12:30 p.m. that day, officers were called to an apartment community in the 800 block of La Prada Drive.

When officers and paramedics arrived, they found Lorita Batiste, 57, unconscious inside an apartment” with obvious trauma to her body.”

Another woman was inside as well, Trametria Baldwin, 33, of Dallas, who “appeared to have been involved in a physical altercation.”

Batiste was rushed to the hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Investigators learned Batiste lived at the apartment and Baldwin was visiting.

Based on the investigation, homicide detectives believe there was a disturbance inside the apartment between Baldwin and Batiste that escalated into a physical fight.

Police said they believe during the fight Baldwin killed Batiste.

Baldwin is currently in the Garland Detention Center with bond is set at $500,000.

The investigation is ongoing and detectives are working with the Dallas County Medical Examiner to determine the cause of Batiste’s death.