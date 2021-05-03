DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – In the last three weeks, Dallas County has gone from administering between 8,000 to 12,000 COVID-19 vaccines a day to now about 6,000 to 8,000.

As the rate of vaccination slows — it’s easier than ever to get a vaccine.

Fair Park will host another “late night” event this Wednesday, May 5 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. offering both Pfizer and Johnson and Johnson vaccines.

No appointment is needed, but it’s highly recommended to register online.

There’s also the City of Dallas’ mobile vaccination clinics at apartment complexes.

As property manager working with hundreds of people, Evelia Gandera said she had seen vaccine hesitancy firsthand over the last several months and this is a welcome sight.

“A lot of people are scared, but if they see others like their neighbors and their friends doing it they’re more likely to go,’oh I’ll go ahead and do it’ you know,” she said.

Gandera manages Veranda @ Midtown in Northeast Dallas which is one of five apartment complexes that participated in the City of Dallas’ free vaccination clinics last Friday.

“They emailed all the residents that live here and let us know that they have the vaccine for us,” tenant Chalanda Hicks said.

“This is amazing!” Fuad Nour said. “If everybody gets a vaccine it’s safer for all of us. That way we can protect ourselves and live a little longer.”

The City of Dallas is still figuring out this week’s schedule. Click here for updates.

Those with a medical condition and lack transportation, can email mobilevaccine@dallascityhall.com.

In Tarrant County, Catholic Charities Fort Worth is providing free rides to some people in need of transportation to their vaccine appointment.

To see if you qualify, call (817) 336-8714.