DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — A man who had taken sleep medication and got behind he wheel has been sentenced to 45 years in prison for the deaths of former Dallas City Councilmember Carolyn Davis and her daughter.

Jonathan Moore was under the influence of Ambien on July 15, 2019, when he drove into oncoming traffic and hit the car carrying Davis, 57, and her 27-year-old daughter Melissa Lashan DavisNunn.

Moore pleaded guilty to two counts of murder and was sentenced on both charges. The sentences will run concurrently.

According to court records, Moore has a history of driving while intoxicated and has four prior criminal convictions for driving under the influence of alcohol and drugs.

Prosecutor Lauren Black filed a motion to hold Moore’s bond insufficient in December 2019 after he had two breath testing violations and didn’t charge his electronic leg monitor. His bail was subsequently increased and he was re-arrested.

“He wasn’t doing what he needed to do. If he was out on the streets, I was worried,” said Black.

In the 2019 crash that killed the former councilwoman, Moore was speeding along Ledbetter Drive and crossed over the raised median. He did not attempt to use his brakes before the fatal crash. His SUV hit Davis’ car head-on.

Documents show Moore had been released from probation for a prior driving while intoxicated case days before the fatal crash.

The prosecutor said Moore’s initial arrests were related to his alcohol consumption but, over time, he turned to other intoxicants to escape detection. His escalating behavior is the reason for his lengthy sentence, Black said.

Under Texas law, Moore is required to serve half of his sentence before he is eligible for parole.