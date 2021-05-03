NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — As Texas slowly works its way out of the pandemic more federal funding is now available for some restaurants.

Businesses in Grapevine are still hurting and eager to get the ball rolling on the Revitalization Funding.

Emily McCallum, the manager of Redefined Coffee House, told CBS 11’s Nicole Jacobs, the pandemic hit the business incredibly hard.

“We did not make normal numbers last spring at all or last summer or last winter. Everything has been down so this is our chance to sort of stick the landing,” said McCullam

Redefined Coffee House in Grapevine. A café designed for customers to come in, have a seat and stay a while. The pandemic forced them to shift to online orders and curb pickup.

It has also taught them a lot about applying for and receiving federal grants and loans, which McCullam says allowed them to keep their entire staff employed.

Backed by Congressman Colin Allred, the Restaurant Revitalization Fund provides emergency relief to restaurants and bars knocked off their feet by COVID-19.

McCullam said this latest funding will help them think ahead and start thriving again.

“This is a really crucial season because people are getting vaccinated businesses are opening back up everybody’s getting back out there so this is we kind of graded our teeth and pull through that season so now it’s when you have to make it. You have to regain your balance in your equilibrium you have to regain your numbers and a lot of cost got incurred this last year,” McCullam said.

Registration is underway on the Small Business Administration website.