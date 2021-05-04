8 Injured In Ellis County When Tornado Flipped Big Rigs On Interstate And Damaged BuildingsThree drivers were hospitalized, one with serious injuries, after their tractor-trailers overturned in the storms Monday night.

Weather Officials Investigating If Tornado Was On Texas Interstate When Big Rigs, Vehicles Were ToppledA tornado warning was directly over a section of Interstate-35 in North Texas when a massive crash involving 3 big rigs and a passenger vehicle happened on May 3.

Big Rig Involved In Major Crash As Tornado Reportedly Crossed I-35E In Ellis County"It was a really bad accident," said CBS 11 storm chaser Mike Prendergast. "That was where the tornado crossed. Several people that were a witness to it say they saw it cross.