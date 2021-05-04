COPPELL, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – As the summertime heat rolls around, thousands of North Texans are unable to use their pools.

Systems are out of service causing green algae to build.

Bill Rohloff, a Coppell resident, says his pool has been out of service for nearly three months.

“It froze in the February storm. It iced over and our equipment field when the electricity went off,” Rohloff said.

Ted Anderson, co-owner of Pool Environments, Inc. says the winter storm wasn’t the only issue.

“The hurricane and the aftermath of Covid. Then on top of that, there is chlorine shortage which is becoming a parent and getting worse,” Anderson shared. “Our suppliers have told me they have secured the proper amounts and things that we need for the summer.”

Chlorine sanitizing tabs are running low because of a fire at a chemical plant in Louisiana last August. As a result, prices are increasing.

But the price is for chlorine, filters, and pumps are expected to go up at least 15% by July 1.

Anderson encourages people not to panic and buy chlorine excessively.

One, because it’s a perishable item.

Two, because it could cause major health issues.

“Well, the West Nile Virus and mosquitoes. If we don’t have some sanitizer in the water then you get mosquito growth. What you can do is get a submersible pump because those are a little more available. You can put them in the pool and that will at least circulate the water.”