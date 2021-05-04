FRISCO (CBSDFW.COM) — As Texas continues to reopen during the COVID-19 pandemic, FC Dallas announced that home matches at Toyota Stadium will be close to 100% capacity beginning with Dallas’ match against Minnesota United on June 19.

Capacity will remain slightly under 100% as a select number of seats at Toyota Stadium will remain unsold for the remainder of the season in order to comply with MLS seating restrictions. All fans will continue to be required to wear a face mask while inside Toyota Stadium unless they are actively eating or drinking.

Capacity will continue to be capped at 50% for Dallas’ matches against the Houston Dynamo on May 8 and Real Salt Lake on May 22.

“We’ve had a successful start to the season from a fan experience standpoint and will continue to limit fan capacity for the rest of May,” said FC Dallas President Dan Hunt. “With the state of Texas now open at 100%, we’re confident in our ability to provide a safe, enjoyable experience in an open-air setting at Toyota Stadium.”

FC Dallas also announced theme nights and match-related promotions for the 13 home matches that will be at near capacity in 2021, highlighted by 3 Points Wednesdays and postgame fireworks.