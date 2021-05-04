WAXAHACHIE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM/AP) – At least eight people were injured when storms that brought tornadoes to Texas flipped tractor-trailers on an interstate and damaged structures.

Three drivers were hospitalized, one with serious injuries, after their tractor-trailers overturned in the storms Monday night, May 3 along Interstate 35 near Waxahachie, about 30 miles south of Dallas, officials said.

CBS 11 storm chaser Mike Prendergast was following the path when he came across the wreckage.

“It was a really bad accident,” said Prendergast. “That was where the tornado crossed. Several people that were a witness to it say they saw it cross. There were several cars that were thrown into the field next to Interstate 35E. There were at least two semis that were blown over and several cars involved as well in [the accident].”

A National Weather Service spokesman said a tornado occurred in the area, but they’re still trying to determine its intensity.

The Texas Department of Safety said two tractor-trailers in the southbound lanes were pushed into a center barrier and a northbound tractor-trailer was pushed into a field.

In addition to the injured tractor-trailer drivers, five others were hospitalized after the storm came through Ellis County, an official said.

There were no reports of fatalities.

In nearby Hill County, the National Weather Service says they’ve confirmed an EF2 tornado with estimated 130 mph winds occurred northwest of the small town of Blum, damaging trees, structures and roofs.

(© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)