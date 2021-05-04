NEW CBS DFW APPDownload The New CBS DFW App | Watch 24 Hour Streaming Service CBSN DFW On Your Device Anytime
By CBSDFW.com Staff
MESQUITE (CBSDFW.COM) — Officials with the Mesquite Police Department have confirmed that an officer involved shooting happened during morning rush hour on May 4.

It was around 7:45 a.m. when officer were sent to the 5800 Block of Northwest Drive, at the Audubon Park Apartments, after a 911 hang up call. Officials say before the call disconnected a dispatcher could hear screaming and sounds of a struggle in the background.

A spokesperson with the department would only say that once the officers arrived they ‘encountered the suspect and an officer-involved shooting occurred.’

Police at the scene called for medical assistance and the suspect was taken to a local hospital in critical condition. The suspects current condition isn’t known.

A second ambulance was sent to the scene to treat a person described as an ‘assault victim’.

* This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

