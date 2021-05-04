WAXAHACHIE (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — A tornado warning was directly over a section of Interstate-35 in North Texas when a massive crash involving at least 3 big rigs and a passenger vehicle happened on May 3.

Powerful winds from what is believed to have been a tornado flipped the tractor-trailers over and sent several people to the hospital.

Video from the scene Monday night showed at least three large trucks toppled on highway near Waxahachie, about 30 miles south of Dallas.

Three people were taken to hospitals but their conditions weren’t immediately known.

Both sides of the interstate were closed for hours — finally reopening around 3:00 a.m. on Tuesday.

CBS 11 Storm Chaser Mike Prendergast was following the path of the possible tornado and was one of the first people to come across the crash. He saw several cars tossed into the field next to the interstate and the overturned big rigs.

The National Weather Service will survey the area Tuesday to determine its intensity.

The stormy weather also knocked out electricity to tens of thousands of people in Arkansas early Tuesday. More severe weather was expected throughout Tuesday in parts of the Deep South, the Storm Prediction Center said.

