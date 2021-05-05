GARLAND, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A 15-year-old boy is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after allegedly shooting a 17-year-old boy.
It happened around 3:00 p.m. Wednesday, May 5, in the parking lot of an apartment community in the 2700 block of W. Walnut St.READ MORE: Texas Senate Passes Constitutional Carry Bill
Officers found the 17-year-old boy with a gunshot wound to his leg in the parking lot .
He was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.READ MORE: More Than 630,000 Texans Overdue For 2nd COVID-19 Vaccine Dose
Investigators said a disturbance among a group of young people, escalated into gunfire.
Police said several people ran off after the shooting, including the suspected shooter who police located in the 3000 block of Edgewood Dr.
The juvenile was taken into custody and is currently in the Garland Juvenile Detention Center.MORE NEWS: Dallas SWAT Team Responds To Potential Hostage Situation; Police Say Incident Now Over Without Injury