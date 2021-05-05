Storm Chaser Mike Prendergast Followed Tornado's Path To Big Rig Crash With Injuries: 'I Grabbed His Hand And Just Talked To Him'“I've been storm chasing for a number of years, and I want to be able and help and supply that information, but then when something like that happens I’m done storm chasing,” Prendergast said.

'Its Hard To See It All Torn Down': Waxahachie Tornado Victims Share Story Of Terror And GratitudeThe Sifuentes family was among those who lost their home as they huddled inside.

Popular Wedding Venue In North Texas Town Of Blum Severely Damaged By Tornado“Barn on the Brazos” was in the path of an E-F2 tornado that went through Blum Monday night, May 3 with winds of 130 mph.