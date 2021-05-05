DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Law enforcement officials are asking for the public’s help identifying a suspect connected to the fatal shooting of a man who was found at the Unique Truck Wash on May 4.
At about 12:15 p.m., Dallas Fire-Rescue responded and found the victim at the business located at 4225 Port Blvd. They took him to an area hospital where he died from his injuries.
Homicide detectives have yet to identify the victim.
Anyone with information regarding this offense is urged to contact Homicide Detective Christopher Walton at 214.701.8453 or by email at Christopher.walton@dallascityhall.com.
This is an ongoing investigation.
Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information called in as well. Their number is 214.373.TIPS (8477).
