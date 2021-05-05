NEW CBS DFW APPDownload The New CBS DFW App | Watch 24 Hour Streaming Service CBSN DFW On Your Device Anytime
CBSN Dallas - Ft. WorthWatch Now
By CBSDFW.com Staff
Filed Under:barricaded person, dallas police, DFW News, standoff, SWAT

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The Dallas SWAT team had a home surrounded in the Fair Park area Wednesday afternoon, May 5, following a report of a person being held against their will by an armed person.

Dallas Police respond to barricaded person call (Chopper 11).

Shortly before 5:00 p.m., Dallas Police said the incident was over.

“The possible person that was being held against their will has been located at another location and is safe. Officers will be releasing the scene,” said Dallas Police spokesperson Melinda Gutierrez.

There was a huge police presence, as dozens of police units rushed to the scene.

South 2nd Avenue at Cauthorn Drive was  entirely blocked off by police SUVs, a fire truck and ambulance.

Dallas Police respond to barricaded person call (Chopper 11).

More to come.

 

CBSDFW.com Staff