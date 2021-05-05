DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The Dallas SWAT team had a home surrounded in the Fair Park area Wednesday afternoon, May 5, following a report of a person being held against their will by an armed person.
Shortly before 5:00 p.m., Dallas Police said the incident was over.
“The possible person that was being held against their will has been located at another location and is safe. Officers will be releasing the scene,” said Dallas Police spokesperson Melinda Gutierrez.
There was a huge police presence, as dozens of police units rushed to the scene.
South 2nd Avenue at Cauthorn Drive was entirely blocked off by police SUVs, a fire truck and ambulance.
