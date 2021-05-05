AUSTIN (CBSDFW.COM) – Two convicted sex offenders, Marcus Lee Torres and Henry Anthony Taylor are on the run.

The Texas Department of Public Safety has added them to the Texas 10 Most Wanted Sex Offenders list in hopes someone will give investigators a lead. Information about either of the two fugitives could mean a cash reward of up to $3,000.

Torres is wanted for failure to comply with sex offender registration requirements and a parole violation. The 39-year-old has ties to the Amarillo area and Scurry County, including the city of Snyder. Law enforcement officials said he may also have ties to Colorado.

In 1998, Torres was convicted in Nolan County of two counts of aggravated sexual assault after he sexually assaulted two boys, ages 7 and 9. He subsequently received two 30-year concurrent sentences in a TDCJ prison. Torres was released on parole in 2018 but was sent back to a TDCJ facility in Pampa in late 2019. When released from the facility on January 30, 2020, Torres was instructed to report to his parole officer in El Paso where he would then reside in a halfway house. However, he failed to report to his parole officer or the El Paso halfway house. His last known recorded location was in Amarillo where police believe he cut off his ankle monitor and absconded.

On January 30, 2020, a parole violation warrant was issued for Torres’ arrest by the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles. An additional warrant for failure to comply with sex offender registration requirements was issued by the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office on April 22, 2020.

Torres is 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs 175 pounds. He has tattoos on his head, face, neck, left shoulder, back, chest, abdomen, arms, hands and legs.

Taylor is a high-risk sex offender with multiple victims and is required to register every three months for life. The 52-year-old has ties to San Antonio.

In 1993, Taylor was convicted of rape in Indiana following an incident involving a 17-year-old girl. He was subsequently sentenced to 10 years’ confinement.In 2010, Taylor was sentenced in Bexar County to four years’ probation for failure to comply with sex offender’s duty to register. While on probation, he was convicted in Bexar County of two counts of sexual assault after sexually assaulting a 54-year-old woman. He was given two 8-year sentences to run concurrently in a TDCJ prison.

Taylor was discharged from TDCJ in September 2019. On April 29, 2020, the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office issued a warrant for his arrest for failure to register as a sex offender.

He is 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighs approximately 150 pounds. Taylor has tattoos on his chest and upper right arm, and scars on his right forearm, right knee and left leg.